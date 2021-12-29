Local Matters

December 29, 2021 - 2:16pm

Notre Dame beats Alexander in first round of Lions Tournament, 66-51

The Fighting Irish are advancing to the championship round the 39th Annual Lions Club Tournament in the small school division after beating Alexander on Tuesday 66-51.

Notre Dame will play Oakfield-Alabama at 7 p.m., Thursday.

For the Irish, Cody Henry scored 22 points, Jordan Welker, 17, Ryan Fitzpatrick, 11, and Jimmy Fanara, nine.

For the Trojans, Nick Kramer scored 14 points, Dylan Pohl, 10, and Trent Woods, 8.

