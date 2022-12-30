Local Matters

December 30, 2022 - 2:17pm

Notre Dame knocks off Oakfield-Alabama in Lions Tournament

posted by Howard B. Owens in Lions Tournament, basketball, Sports, oakfield-alabama, Notre Dame.

oandlions-5_websize.jpg

Down 42-35 after three quarters, the deficit put the fight back in the Irish, spurring Notre Dame to a 29-point fourth quarter and a 64-55 win over Oakfield-Alabama in the small schools championship game of the Lions Pete Arras Memorial Basketball Tournament at GCC on Thursday night.

Scoring for Notre Dame:

  • Jay Antinore, 19 points
  • Hayden Groff, 15 points
  • Jimmy Fanara, 13 points

For the Hornets: 

  • Kyle Porter, 18 points, 10 rebounds
  • Colton Yasses, 9 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists
  • Brayden Smith, 8 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists

Photos by Kristin Smith.  For more, click here.

oandlions-77_websize.jpg

oandlions-67_websize.jpg

oandlions-55_websize.jpg

oandlions-56_websize.jpg

oandlions-36_websize.jpg

oandlions-31_websize.jpg

oandlions-29_websize.jpg

oandlions-17_websize.jpg

