Notre Dame knocks off Oakfield-Alabama in Lions Tournament

Down 42-35 after three quarters, the deficit put the fight back in the Irish, spurring Notre Dame to a 29-point fourth quarter and a 64-55 win over Oakfield-Alabama in the small schools championship game of the Lions Pete Arras Memorial Basketball Tournament at GCC on Thursday night.

Scoring for Notre Dame:

Jay Antinore, 19 points

Hayden Groff, 15 points

Jimmy Fanara, 13 points

For the Hornets:

Kyle Porter, 18 points, 10 rebounds

Colton Yasses, 9 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists

Brayden Smith, 8 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.