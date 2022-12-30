December 30, 2022 - 2:17pm
Notre Dame knocks off Oakfield-Alabama in Lions Tournament
Down 42-35 after three quarters, the deficit put the fight back in the Irish, spurring Notre Dame to a 29-point fourth quarter and a 64-55 win over Oakfield-Alabama in the small schools championship game of the Lions Pete Arras Memorial Basketball Tournament at GCC on Thursday night.
Scoring for Notre Dame:
- Jay Antinore, 19 points
- Hayden Groff, 15 points
- Jimmy Fanara, 13 points
For the Hornets:
- Kyle Porter, 18 points, 10 rebounds
- Colton Yasses, 9 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists
- Brayden Smith, 8 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists
Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.
