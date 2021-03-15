Pembroke woman arrested after deputy allegedly finds 13 dogs, two cats in deplorable conditions

Olivia looks a lot better than she did on Jan. 22 when she arrived at the Genesee County Animal Shelter.

She was among 13 dogs and two cats Deputy Kevin McCarthy reportedly found in allegedly cruel circumstances. The dogs, according to his report, were covered in feces, urine, and surrounded by garbage.

A volunteer pointed to one of the dogs at the shelter and noted she had been washed multiple times but still had a yellow urine stain on her coat.

The dogs look healthy now, but that's not the condition they were in when they arrived at the shelter, according to volunteers. They were underweight and filthy.

The dogs have required significant medical attention, the volunteer said, driving up veterinary bills for Volunteers for Animals.

According to McCarthy, he found the dogs locked in cages at 1071 Akron Road, Pembroke.

He also reported finding 10 deceased rabbits inside the house that as well as a dead dog.

McCarthy arrested Lori Ann Adolf, 47, of Pembroke, and charged her with 26 counts of torturing or injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance along with one count of endangering a child.

Adolf was issued an appearance ticket and ordered to appear in Town of Pembroke Court at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 31.

The Sheriff's Office declined our FOIL request for intake photos of the dogs when they arrived at the shelter. Since Adolf was arrested on an appearance ticket, she was not booked into jail and there is no mug shot available.

The volunteer at the shelter thinks the dogs will make good family pets. They are friendly and eager to make friends. However, they can't be adopted until Adolf surrenders custody or by court order. So far, Adolf, the volunteer said, Adolf, has refused to surrender the cats and dogs, so they remain in custody at the animal shelter while her criminal case is pending.

Housing and caring for the felines and canines have been a financial burden for the volunteers and donations are requested. The following items can be donated at the shelter, and monetary donations are also welcome:

Dog food:

Purina One chicken and rice

Wet food: chicken-based (due to dietary restrictions for dalmatians)

Chicken-based dog treats

Cat food:

Purina One Indoor Advantage, dry

Purina One Healthy Kitten (blue bag)

Donations of gift cards from Genesee Feeds and Petco are also welcome.