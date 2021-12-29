Local Matters

December 29, 2021 - 3:01pm

Perennial favorites Batavia falls to Attica in first-round of Lions Tournament

posted by Howard B. Owens in Lions Tournament, batavia, Attica, sports, basketball, Batavia Lions Club.

bhslions2021.jpg

After trailing for much of the game, including, at times, by double-digits, the Batavia Blue Devils put together a final quarter rally but still fell short against Attica, 50-48.

Carter McFollins scored 19 points for Batavia while Tanner Mountain added 12 points.

For Attica, Simon Lamparell scored 16 points and Luke George scored 10.

Attica advances to the championship game at 9 p.m., Thursday, at the GCC gym against Le Roy.

For more game photos, click here.

bhslions2021-2.jpg

bhslions2021-3.jpg

bhslions2021-4.jpg

bhslions2021-5.jpg

bhslions2021-6.jpg

bhslions2021-7.jpg

Upcoming

