Seven dogs going to new homes while criminal case against former owner remains pending

Seven dogs that once belonged to a dog breeder in Pembroke are in the process of being adopted into new homes but the resolution of the criminal case against Lori Ann Adolf won't be settled until next month at the earliest.

The 47-year-old Adolf is charged with 26 counts of torturing or injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance along with one count of endangering a child.

There is a pending plea offer but her attorney, Michael Guarino, in Pembroke Town Court today said he has not yet had time to sit down with his client and go over the offer with her. He asked for an adjournment and Justice Donald O'Connor granted one until 1:30 p.m., June 9. Assistant District Attorney Kaitlynn Schmidt said didn't oppose the adjournment but said if Adolf isn't ready to accept the plea offer at the June 9 appearance the offer will be withdrawn.

The terms of the offer were not discussed in open court.

In January Deputy Kevin McCarthy arrested Adolf after reportedly finding 13 dogs and two cats covered in feces, urine, and surrounded by garbage. The dogs were reportedly not in good health but recovered while at the animal shelter. McCarthy also reported finding 10 dead rabbits inside the house that as well as a dead dog.

At a hearing on April 14, Guarino said Adolf would sign over some of the dogs for adoption but that she wanted to keep three dogs and two cats. Three of the dogs reportedly belonged to other people.

"The situation was not the way she intended it," Guarino said in April.

He said his client would like a chance to prove to the county that she can improve her situation and take proper care of her animals.

She has no prior record of animal neglect or abuse and no other criminal record.

All seven of the dogs released by Adolf have been claimed by prospective new owners.

