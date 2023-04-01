April 1, 2023 - 5:47pm
The Batavian honored by NYPA for Winter Storm Elliott coverage
The Batavian was awarded first place for Best Online Breaking News coverage on Saturday by the New York Press Association for its coverage of Winter Storm Elliott.
The stories of the storm that led to the award were written by Howard Owens and Joanne Beck.
The primary stories considered for the award were:
- Alabama has its own Christmas story to tell, and stranded travelers aren't 'home alone'
- A community of emergency response assists those in need during storm
- County's smallest department kept travelers fed, warm, and safe during Winter Storm Elliott
- Coverage of Winter Storm Elliott: Friday and Saturday
- Generosity of time, goods and hospitality appreciated, municipal costs to be submitted for federal aid
- Stranded travelers offered a warm home and holiday hospitality by Oakfield couple
- UPDATED: Strong Winds bringing trees down, knocking out power throughout Genesee County
Second place in the Online Breaking News category went to the Albany Times Union for a deputy-involved shootout, and third place went to the Queens Chronicle for Winter Storm Elliott coverage.
To see all of The Batavian's coverage of Winter Storm Elliott and its aftermath, click here.
