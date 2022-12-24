Coverage of Winter Storm Elliott: Friday and Saturday

We're starting our Day #2 coverage of Winter Storm Elliott in Genesee County. This post will be anchored at the top of the home page until further notice. For Friday's coverage, click here.

See also these stories we published Friday night:

Throughout the day, a persistent, large band of lake-effect snow stretching from Lake Erie to Alabama and Oakfield has hovered in place. As the satellite photo above shows, it's been pretty stationary and so far shows no signs of abating. The band is 15 miles wide.

The National Weather Service predicts that blizzard conditions will continue throughout the Niagara Frontier overnight.

Dispatchers continue to report multiple motorists stranded in the northwest quadrant in the county with some occupants reporting hypothermia. There have been several motorists rescued already, most taken to various warming shelters, a couple to UMMC for treatment.

There are about 2,000 National Grid customers without power, and for most, no ETA on power restoration.

There is a travel ban in effect for Genesee County and for the Thruway.

UPDATE 12:37 a.m.: There is a convoy of emergency responders on Route 77 heading toward Route 33 retrieving people, and then they will proceed on Route 33.

UPDATE 12:41 a.m.: An emergency responder reports being stuck on Route 63, and another responder advises they can't get to him and advises they go to the Alabama Station #1. "We're stuck well before that."

UPDATE 1:09 a.m.: An MRAP from Orleans County is now assisting with rescues.