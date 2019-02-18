Local Matters

February 18, 2019 - 2:25pm

Truck fire reported on Thruway, west of the Route 98 bridge

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, thruway, batavia, news.

thruwaytruckfirefeb1820189.jpg

A tractor-trailer fire is reported on the Thruway in the area of mile marker 390.6.

The truck is fully involved and a trooper on scene reports the fire is starting to get into the trailer.

Town of Batavia fire dispatched. Mutual aid requested from Le Roy, Elba, and Oakfield.

UPDATE 2:27 p.m.: The westbound lanes of the Thruway are being shut down.

UPDATE 3:36 p.m.: Thruway assignment back in service.

thruwaytruckfirefeb1820189-2.jpg

