February 18, 2019 - 2:25pm
Truck fire reported on Thruway, west of the Route 98 bridge
A tractor-trailer fire is reported on the Thruway in the area of mile marker 390.6.
The truck is fully involved and a trooper on scene reports the fire is starting to get into the trailer.
Town of Batavia fire dispatched. Mutual aid requested from Le Roy, Elba, and Oakfield.
UPDATE 2:27 p.m.: The westbound lanes of the Thruway are being shut down.
UPDATE 3:36 p.m.: Thruway assignment back in service.
Recent comments