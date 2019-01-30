Weather-related calls (UPDATED with Travel Ban for Genesee County)

NOTE: This post is pinned to the top of the home page. We will update this one post for the remainder of the storm with all weather-related reports, including accidents.

For the latest closures, click here. Email closure announcements to [email protected].

---

All county fire crews requested to assemble in their fire halls and notify dispatched when assembled.

There is an accident with injuries at East Road and Route 20. Bethany Fire on scene.

Le Roy Fire and Town of Batavia Fire working a multi-vehicle accident on the Thruway (Updates will continue on the original post).

Darien Fire and the Sheriff's Office is continuing to work an accident on Route 20 that is tying up traffic.

UPDATE 2:29 p.m.: Eastbound traffic is being diverted off the Thruway at Batavia. Expect an influx of traffic into Batavia.

UPDATE 2:33 p.m.: The Sheriff is issuing a travel ban. A news release coming shortly.

UPDATE 2:43 p.m.: Photos of dispatch center added.

UPDATE 2:46 p.m.: A tractor-trailer accident is reported at 6319 Main Road, Stafford. Powerlines are down. The road is blocked. An ambulance is requested to the scene. Stafford Fire dispatched.

UPDATE 2:49 p.m.: There are multiple reports of vehicles off the road at various locations. A trooper just informed dispatch he's going to a location on East Saile to check on an elderly couple.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: Travel ban release:

Effective immediately, a travel ban for Genesee County has been issued and will stay in effect until further notice. Blowing and drifting snow have created poor visibility and unsafe/hazardous traveling conditions for motorists. A travel ban means no travel for anyone except emergency vehicles which includes police, ambulance, snow plows, etc. Sheriff William Sheron stated, “For your safety, and the safety of the residents of Genesee County, please stay home or where you are until conditions improve.”

UPDATE 3:13 p.m.: All Genesee County fire halls now fully staffed.

UPDATE 4:13 p.m.: From the National Weather Service:

At 356 PM EST, two bands of lake effect snow are producing snowfall rates

of up to 2 inches per hour along with visibilities near zero.

Temperatures are below zero with wind chills near -25 degrees below zero. ...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION... Blinding snow and whiteout conditions are occurring. A casual drive or

trip outside can quickly lead to a life-threatening situation without

proper winter gear. Please heed all travel bans.

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.: Weather photos post. Click here. (Also, if you have photos or video to share, email [email protected])

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident, unknown injuries, Route 77 near McAlpine. Alabama Fire dispatched and Mercy EMS. Also, Stafford just cleared its accident.