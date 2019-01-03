Local Matters

January 3, 2019 - 11:55am

Wellsville holds lead in second half to beat Notre Dame 55-46

posted by Howard B. Owens in Lions Tournament, basketball, wellsville, Notre Dame, sports, news.

With Notre Dame down two starters, the Lady Irish could never quite get its offense in sync, giving Wellsville the chance to pull away with a 55-46 win in a round-one game of the annual Batavia Rotary Club Tournament at Genesee Community College.

With Stevie Wilcox and Emma Finch out, Wellsville was able to concentrate its defense of Callie McCully. Even so, McCully still came away with 26 points.

Amelia McCully scored nine points.

For Wellsville, Jana Whitehouse scored 19 points and Marley Adams scored 12 points.

Wellsville faces Batavia in the championship game Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Photos by Thomas Ognibene.

blue button