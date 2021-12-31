With 74-61 win, Hornets become Lions champions

Oakfield-Alabama prevailed over Notre Dame on Thursday to win the small schools division of the 39th Annual Pete Arras Lions Tournament at Genesee Community College.

The final score was 74-61.

Kaden Cusmano scored 20 points for the Hornets, Kam Cusmano, 18, and Gaige Armbrewster, 11.

For Notre Dame, Jordan Welker scored 24 points and Cody Henry scored 17 points.

The small schools' all-tournament team:

CJ Gottler, Elba

Cody Henry, Notre Dame

Jordan Welker, Notre Dame

Gaige Armbrewster, Oakfield-Alabama

Kaden Cusmano, Oakfield-Alabama

Kameron Cusmano, Oakfield-Alabama (MVP)

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more photos, click here.