December 31, 2021 - 12:12pm

With 74-61 win, Hornets become Lions champions

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, basketball, Notre Dame, oakfield-alabama, Lions Tournament, Batavia Lions Club.

oandlions2021-1_websize.jpg

Oakfield-Alabama prevailed over Notre Dame on Thursday to win the small schools division of the 39th Annual Pete Arras Lions Tournament at Genesee Community College.

The final score was 74-61.

Kaden Cusmano scored 20 points for the Hornets, Kam Cusmano, 18, and Gaige Armbrewster, 11.

For Notre Dame, Jordan Welker scored 24 points and Cody Henry scored 17 points.

The small schools' all-tournament team:

  • CJ Gottler, Elba
  • Cody Henry, Notre Dame
  • Jordan Welker, Notre Dame
  • Gaige Armbrewster, Oakfield-Alabama
  • Kaden Cusmano, Oakfield-Alabama
  • Kameron Cusmano, Oakfield-Alabama (MVP)

Photos by Kristin Smith.  For more photos, click here.

oandlions2021-71_websize.jpg

oandlions2021-73_websize.jpg

oandlions2021-68_websize.jpg

oandlions2021-20_websize.jpg

oandlions2021-9_websize.jpg

oandlions2021-3_websize.jpg

