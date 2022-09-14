Woman in dog OD case who skipped court appearances, arrested on warrant, held on bail

A property dispute at 316 E. Main St., Batavia, helped Batavia PD locate Cassandra Elmore, a Batavia resident accused of letting her dog overdose on narcotics but has missed court appearances on the case.

She was wanted on an arrest warrant as well as two bench warrants for her failure to appear in court.

She was located on Sept. 10.

According to Batavia PD, when Elmore was advised of the warrants, she attempted to stop officers from arresting her by closing a door and then actively resisting attempts by officers to place her in handcuffs.

In addition to the pending charges, Elmore is now charged with obstructing governmental administration 2nd

Elmore was arraigned in City Court and jailed on $5,000 bail.

She is scheduled to appear in City Court at 1:30 p.m., Thursday.

Elmore was arrested in July after showing up on emergency visits at veterinarians with her dog, Oddey, showing signs of a drug overdose. Two of the veterinarians said Oddey consumed cocaine, apparently found on the floor of Elmore's residence, which was then on River Street, and the third said an unspecified narcotic.

Elmore was arrested on three counts of injuring an animal under New York Ag and Markets Law Section 353.

At her first court appearance after her arrest, she asked for time to hire an attorney.

She failed to appear in court on Aug. 11 when a friend called the court to say she was in the hospital, a claim that was never substantiated in court.

She next failed to appear on Sept. 8 when a man claiming to be an attorney from Pennsylvania called and said Elmore had been unable to contact her public defender, a claim disputed by the public defender handling her case.

While Elmore's case is pending, Oddey remains at the Genesee County Animal Shelter, unavailable for adoption.

Elmore was also arrested on Aug. 30 following a traffic stop and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, obstruction of governmental administration, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, uninspected motor vehicle, and insufficient tail lamps.

See also: OPINION: Due process often neglects animal victims