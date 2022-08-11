Warrant issued for woman accused of letting dog OD after she fails to appear in court

A Batavia woman accused of allowing her dog, Oddey, access to narcotics, leading to emergency veterinarian treatment for overdoses three times, was a no-show in City Court on Thursday afternoon.

Cassandra Elmore may be in the hospital but City Court Judge Thomas Burns had no proof that the claim by one of her friends was true so he issued a warrant for her arrest.

Burns said the friend called the court about four hours before he called the case -- at 2:40, more than an hour after her scheduled 1:30 appearance -- and said Elmore was in the hospital. The friend was informed that the court would require proof -- a call from the hospital, or an email from the hospital, or fax. The court received no proof of the claim prior to her case being called.

According to police reports, Elmore showed up at veterinarian offices on May 21, May 25, and June 21 with Oddey unconscious.

Investigators believe Oddey consumed cocaine on two of those occasions and either cocaine or another narcotic on the third.

Elmore, 30, a resident of River Street, Batavia, faces three counts of injuring an animal under New York Ag and Markets Law Section 353.

