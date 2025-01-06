Top 10: The Batavian's most viewed stories in 2024

Here are The Batavian's Top 10 most viewed stories for 2024
- New owner to take over, transform site of former Artemis spa in downtown Batavia, by Joanne Beck
- Batavia pastor denies allegations of sexual abuse as his name disappears from church website, by Joanne Beck
- At Darien Lake, 'Tommy had it under control', by Howard Owens
- 'Sad loss for downtown,' The Spa at Artemis apparently closed, by Joanne Beck
- O'Lacy's Irish Pub to continue with new owner, by Joanne Beck
- Sheriff's Office sergeant dies in the line of duty while trying to make arrest at Batavia Downs, by Howard Owens
- News surfaces that suggests Plug Power pulling out of WNY STAMP, by Howard Owens
- The biggest change coming for The Family Diner in West Batavia -- it's closing, by Howard Owens
- Expanding longtime Batavia chiropractic business adds on to 'slow down a bit', by Joanne Beck
- Court documents say Elmore used (necklace) to beat officer, placed him in a chokehold, by Howard Owens