City of Batavia puts out RFP for ice arena naming rights

City of Batavia management is looking for a “forward-thinking community leader” in the form of a company, organization or even an individual wishing to secure the naming rights for the Batavia Ice Arena at 22 Evans St.

Assistant City Manager Jill Wiedrick today released a six-page Request for Proposal titled “Batavia Ice Arena Naming Rights” that gives potential arena sponsors until Nov. 5 to submit proposals outlining why their name should be associated with the 43-year-old ice hockey and skating facility.

According to the RFP, revenue from naming rights will be used to make functional and aesthetic improvements inside, and on the exterior of the arena. Applicants are asked to provide one or more names for consideration in their proposal.

Terms and financial obligations to the sponsor stipulate a five-year commitment, but do not include a set annual fee to be paid to the city.

Wiedrick said the manager’s office is leaving the yearly (or five-year) financial contribution up to the sponsor, and will consider the amount offered along with other factors.

When asked if the applicant had to be located in the city or Genesee County, she said that wasn’t the case “since we just don’t know what sort of interest is out there.”

“We’re going to be reviewing all of these submissions to figure out what is the best one that works for the City of Batavia,” she said.

Individuals are welcome to apply, Wiedrick said.

“It could be anyone … but more often than not, with any ice arena or anything that’s going out for naming rights, it does tend to be associated with a business.”

The RFP indicates that the city owns the arena and Firland Management operates it.

It also spells out benefits and opportunities at the facility, which hosts youth, high school and adult hockey competition and open skating events, with annual attendance at more than 70,000.

“Your sponsorship will position your company as a forward-thinking community leader,” it reads, emphasizing ways to promote the brand and “build positive associations through special events, league play, community experiences, traditions, and memories made at the Ice Arena!”

Exterior and interior signage will be permitted, as well as the promotion of the company (organization, individual’s) name on the City of Batavia website and all marketing materials.

The selected sponsor also will be able to hold two private events up to two hours each – one in the fall/winter and the other in the spring/summer.

Sponsor responsibilities include:

Signage development, design and production, with approval by the City of Batavia, and contracting and paying for all work relative to the installation of all exterior and interior signage.

Ongoing maintenance and bulb replacement in a timely manner for the signs that are located on the exterior of the building. All other signs in the facility once installed are the responsibility of the City of Batavia.

Promotion of advertising opportunities that may include additional revenue or marketing benefits to support the ice arena.

Presentation of a strategy to increase awareness of the facility’s new name (a key component of the proposal) and to present a strategy to facilitate complete use of the new name prior to the start of 2022.

The RFP, which will be distributed to businesses by the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, also includes requirements for successful submission and criteria for evaluation.

The rink formerly was known as Falleti Ice Arena.

File photo. Thanksgiving holiday open skate at Batavia Ice Arena.