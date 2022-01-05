Genesee County Legislature chair: We're here to serve a community rich in 'spirit and pride'

The Genesee County Legislature welcomed 2022 tonight with an organizational meeting at the Old County Courthouse marked by the swearing in of district representatives, attorneys and clerk – and Chairperson Rochelle Stein's hope for better days ahead.

Stein (in photo above being sworn in by County Clerk Michael Cianfrini and joined by grandsons Daniel, left, and Lockwood Sutherland) was unanimously approved by her peers to continue leading the legislative body.

She called Genesee County “a community of wealth of spirit and pride” while thanking those in public health and the hundreds of volunteers who gave countless hours in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following is the text of the speech she gave at the end of the session – and prior to a Committee of the Whole meeting where lawmakers passed a resolution authorizing County Treasurer Scott German to borrow up to $70 million in serial bonds toward the construction of a new county jail on West Main Street Road:

“The county faced many challenges in 2021 and achieved many accomplishments. The COVID pandemic continues to rage on. We have our Public Health Department staff, Emergency Management staff, Public Safety officers and all county departments and other municipal partners leadership to thank for their dedication to our health and prosperity in 2021.

“Our ability to serve members of Genesee County came down to testing, clinics and vaccination clinics and now mask distributions and soon at-home COVID test kits.

“Volunteers from every department of Genesee County came together to accomplish one goal: Recover our good public health. Truly the best example of meeting the needs of our communities. Thank you to all of our volunteers.

“Our Chamber of Commerce and (Genesee County) Economic Development Center took on the communication and guidance and support of our businesses. Our business sector of essential businesses learned that staff and employees are critical needs to continue meeting supply demands.

“Highways and bridges were repaired and replaced all throughout the county. (WNY) STAMP campus has Plug Power as an initial green energy business tenant. More interest in our shovel-ready parks was evident in 2021.

“Families lost love ones, whether due to COVID or not, (and) traditions of gathering in grief and loss were curtailed. We carry these friends, family members and neighbors with us daily in loss and in prayer.

“Accomplishing a 40-year sales tax agreement with the City of Batavia and municipal water surcharge agreements (with towns and villages) is game changing for moving our next public water project into motion.

“Moving forward with construction of a new jail in 2022, Phase 3 of the (Countywide) Public Water (Project) and investing in high speed broadband are next up on our to-do list.

I am very pleased to be part of this legislative body of thoughtful forward-thinking individuals who take responsibility for moving our county forward into the next decade with courage and vision.

“In spite of COVID arresting what was our normal way of life, we have embraced technology – we may even be ‘remote meeting gurus’ by now. We have learned to think outside of the box for local governments to accomplish goals.

“We have much to be appreciative of, and see the uncertainties ahead of us. Together with dedicated leadership, factual information and administrative support from our county manager, we will continue to be a successful county. Genesee County is a community with wealth of spirit and pride. We are proud to serve her.”

JAIL FINANCING AT TOP OF LIST

County Manager Matt Landers said the resolution giving German the go-ahead to identify financial institutions willing to issue the bonds caps a “long journey” to construction the state-mandated 184-bed jail.

He also mentioned that the county has money in reserve, believed to be in the $7 million to $10 million range, that could be used to enable the county “to borrow a little less” than the $70 million or to cover any overages brought about by a “volatile” construction marker.

German said he will be contacting banks and other lenders, keeping a Feb. 15 deadline to change the amount to be borrowed, again depending upon construction costs.

Members of the 2022 Genesee County Legislature, front from left, Gregg Torrey, Rochelle Stein, Marianne Clattenburg; back, Brooks Hawley, Christian Yunker, Chad Klotzbach, John Deleo, Gordon Dibble and Gary Maha. Clattenburg and Torrey will serve as 1st and 2nd vice chair, respectively.

Kevin Finnell, accompanied by his wife, Nanette, takes the oath of office as the county's District Attorney. Cianfrini is at right.

Cianfrini swears in Legislature Clerk Lisa Casey as her mother, Sandy, looks on. Casey was hired by the legislature in early September 2021.

Photos by Mike Pettinella.

