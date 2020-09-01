Local Matters

September 1, 2020 - 12:43pm

City Water Department to repair water main on Oak Street tomorrow

posted by Press Release in batavia, infrastructure, water main repair, Oak Street, news.

Press release:

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the City of Batavia Water Department will be making repairs to a water main in front of number 23 Oak St.

The street will be open for traffic on Oak Street but lane restrictions and different traffic patterns will be in effect.

For safety, Prospect Avenue and Mix Place will be closed at Oak. There will be no parking permitted in this area on Oak Street while work in taking place.

Water may be turned off in the area; this may produce discolored water. Please refrain from doing laundry if water is discolored.

Work will begin about 8 a.m. and should be completed by 3 o'clock in the afternoon.

