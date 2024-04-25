Claudia Tenney announces nearly $700K first quarter fundraising haul

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney announces fundraising of $695,955 for the first Quarter across all entities, including over 14,500 donors who gave an average of $28.

“I’m grateful that my work to secure our southern border, investigate the Biden Crime family, and support for our Second Amendment rights has attracted so much support across NY-24, New York State, and throughout our country. I am committed to the work that is ahead of us, ensuring we make Joe Biden a one-term President and return to America First policies.”

This large haul of donations comes on the heels of an exciting month for Team Tenney. Filing in Albany for both the Conservative and Republican lines with overwhelming numbers of signatures, being endorsed by House Speaker Mike Johnson and the 45th President Donald Trump. Tenney has huge momentum as she looks at the year ahead.

“As I go out into the community, I constantly hear, ‘When are we going to shut the border? When are we going to get the economy back on track? When are we going to stop this woke nonsense that plagues the country?’ I am the only candidate in this race that has a conservative record of results. When we elect President Trump in November, and he returns to the White House, I’m ready to hit the ground running and help him pass his legislative agenda so we can Make America Great Again.”