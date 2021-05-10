Hawley and colleague host e-waste recycling event in Batavia Saturday -- must preregister online

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley and Assemblyman David DiPietro will be hosting a free electronic waste recycling event with Sunnking on Saturday, May 15, at the parking lot of 5130 E. Main St. (Department of Social Services parking lot) next to National Grid, in the Town of Batavia. Time is 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Any e-waste including cell phones, computers, monitors, printers, and more will be accepted for recycling at this event, though preregistration online is required by FRIDAY MAY 14 AT 4 P.M.

Those interested in attending this event can preregister using this link: https://www.sunnking.com/events/batavia-05-15-21.

“Electronic waste is some of the hardest and most expensive to dispose of,” Hawley said. “This event will provide residents from throughout the area with a convenient and economical way to dispose of their electronic waste, giving people the opportunity to do some spring cleaning, while also preventing their old gadgets from becoming pollutants.”

Cars should enter off Ag Park Drive West.