Hawley calls $32K raise for legislators 'tone-deaf'

Press release:

“I did not support raising the salary of state lawmakers today. It was embarrassing to see all those that did and frightening to hear why they believed this was justified. It was the very definition of tone-deaf.”

“With the holiday season upon us, the Majority is forcing New Yorkers to dump more of their hard-earned money to fund a pay raise. During the winter months, New Yorkers should be putting their earnings toward heating their homes and sheltering their families from the frigid temperatures. Instead, The Majority believes it is appropriate to increase their salaries while leaving their hard-working constituents out in the cold. We have to do better in focusing on the real issues facing New Yorkers during the upcoming session.”