Hawley suggests its time for leadership change in Albany
Press release:
“When your lieutenant governor is arrested for quid pro quo, and your administration has a reputation for making deals behind closed doors, people have a reason to be concerned about what’s really going on in your administration. While I welcome the resignation of Lt. Gov. Benjamin in light of the charges brought against him, I hope more than anything it will give New Yorkers some pause and make them wonder if four scandalous governorships in a row is a sign we’re due for a change in leadership.”
Steve, The Governor has been in office less than a year, You on the other hand have been an assemblyman for 16 years. Why don't you take your Own advice and resign ? step down Steve your leadership sux, you haven't done anything but cry and take up space.....
