Hawley suggests its time for leadership change in Albany

Press release:

“When your lieutenant governor is arrested for quid pro quo, and your administration has a reputation for making deals behind closed doors, people have a reason to be concerned about what’s really going on in your administration. While I welcome the resignation of Lt. Gov. Benjamin in light of the charges brought against him, I hope more than anything it will give New Yorkers some pause and make them wonder if four scandalous governorships in a row is a sign we’re due for a change in leadership.”