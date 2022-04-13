Local Matters

April 13, 2022 - 4:46pm

Hawley suggests its time for leadership change in Albany

posted by Press Release in steve hawley, 139th assembly district, news.

Press release:

“When your lieutenant governor is arrested for quid pro quo, and your administration has a reputation for making deals behind closed doors, people have a reason to be concerned about what’s really going on in your administration. While I welcome the resignation of Lt. Gov. Benjamin in light of the charges brought against him, I hope more than anything it will give New Yorkers some pause and make them wonder if four scandalous governorships in a row is a sign we’re due for a change in leadership.”

April 13, 2022 - 6:31pm
david spaulding
Joined: Sep 12 2011 - 5:46pm

Steve, The Governor has been in office less than a year, You on the other hand have been an assemblyman for 16 years. Why don't you take your Own advice and resign ? step down Steve your leadership sux, you haven't done anything but cry and take up space.....

