Hometown rivals to assist the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation

Press Release:

A full slate of both girls and boys basketball is scheduled for Jan. 27 and we hope to see you there. Batavia High School will take on the Notre Dame Irish for a full day of both JV and Varsity girls and boys basketball. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation.

Game times are as follows:

JV Girls: 2:30 p.m. Batavia High School Gymnasium

JV Boys: 4 p.m. Batavia High School Gymnasium

Varsity Girls: 6:30 p.m. GCC Gymnasium

Varsity Boys: 8 p.m. GCC Gymnasium

Admission will be Adults $5 & Students $2, Children 5 & under - free! There will be a 50/50 raffle at each game.

The Foundation will be running concessions and is looking for donations of soda, water, pizza, candy, and chips! All donations assist our fundraising efforts! Please call Laurie for any donations or questions @ 585-409-3275.

The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation was established in 2007 in memory of Michael Napoleone who died at the age of 8 of Burkitts Lymphoma, a form of pediatric cancer. Since its start, the Foundation has given over $725,000 to families facing the challenges of a pediatric cancer diagnosis. They have donated over $75,000 to Youth programs from their grant funding, and supported research in the amount of $95,000. They also donated $50,000 to Golisano Children's Hospital and recently just completed their $25,000 gift to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.

The Foundation depends solely on volunteers and less than 3% of monies raised are applied to administrative costs.

Come out and watch your hometown teams and support a great cause!