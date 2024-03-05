Site Selection Magazine again recognizes Genesee County for economic growth

Press Release:

Continuing two decades as a top micropolitan area for business success, Genesee County was recognized today by Site Selection Magazine for being in the top one percent of peer communities for attracting corporate investments over the past 20 years.

In 2023, projects placed the Batavia-Genesee County Micropolitan Area as 16th in the nation among micropolitan communities of 10,000 to 50,000 residents in the Site Selection’s Conway Projects Database.

Site Selection’s Annual Governor’s Cup rankings focus on new corporate facility projects resulting in significant economic impact, including headquarters, manufacturing plants, R&D operations, and logistics sites. Qualifying projects must either have a capital investment of over $1 million, create 20 or more new jobs, or add at least 20,000 square feet of new floor area.

“Site Selection’s annual rankings have shown the success of Genesee County’s development strategy and our focus on delivering industry-ready workforce, infrastructure, and sites,” said Steve Hyde, President and CEO of the Genesee County Economic Development Center. “As we pursue a season of implementation to support business growth, this year’s honor highlights the unique benefits that micropolitan communities generate for economic development projects.”

The Batavia-Genesee County Micropolitan Area has been ranked as a Top 20 Micropolitan Area for 20 consecutive years, including 11 years with a top-five ranking. Genesee County has welcomed over $2 billion of committed investment over this period.

Genesee County Legislature Chair Shelley Stein cited the development of the STAMP Mega-Site, Genesee Valley Agribusiness Park, and robust business attraction expansions in the advanced manufacturing, food and beverage manufacturing, and semiconductor industries as major achievements of the past 20 years.

“With long-term GCEDC investments, focused on high-quality careers for our residents and families, Genesee County’s strategy is a winning formula, as proven by our consistent national rankings,” Stein said.