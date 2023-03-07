Steve Hawley hosting series of blood drives

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C - Batavia) will host a series of blood drives across the district this month in partnership with the American Red Cross. New York state historically has very little blood banked for patients statewide, and this initiative is being held to encourage those who can donate and make all the difference to a patient in need. Hawley has done numerous drives throughout his time in the Assembly and is happy to continue this tradition.

“I’m happy to once again partner with the American Red Cross and encourage everyone who can donate some blood,” Hawley said. “New York often has a shortage of blood in its banks, which is a big problem, because the various blood types are used in critical surgeries and life-saving operations daily. One small donation could mean the difference between life and death for another, so I encourage all willing participants to donate.”

The time and place of the various donation sites will be: