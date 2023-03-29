Tenney co-sponsors dairy pricing legislation

Press release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) recently cosponsored the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act of 2023, which ensures dairy farmers can price their products to reflect today’s market environment. This bill will increase transparency and modernize the Federal Milk Marketing Order (FMMO) system, giving our farmers confidence that any future changes to the program reflect economic fundamentals.

This bipartisan bill is being led in the House by Congressman Joe Morelle (NY-25) and Congressman Nick Langworthy (NY-23) and has a Senate companion led by Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Susan Collins (R-ME).

"I am honored to represent New York's 24th District, the largest dairy-producing district in the Northeast. The Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act ensures that dairy farmers and producers across New York can stay competitive amidst rising inflation rates, labor costs, and energy prices. This bill is essential so farmers can focus on the important work of producing food for our nation. I will continue to advocate for our nation's farmers and producers and promote stability in the dairy market," said Congresswoman Claudia Tenney.

“Federal milk marketing reform is a key priority for AFBF, and we are pleased to see Rep. Langworthy incorporate several of our requested changes into the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act. Dairy farmers deserve clarity and confidence in how they are paid, and all-inclusive cost and yield surveying of processors is a good first step to ensure make allowances are being calculated fairly and accurately. Switching back to the “higher-of” Class I formula as quickly as possible is a priority of our dairy farmers. We commend Rep. Langworthy for including a provision that would require USDA to initiate a National Federal Order hearing process that will allow us to pursue this change administratively while we also pursue the change legislatively. We look forward to working with Rep. Langworthy to get this legislation passed,” said Zippy Duvall, President of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

“Meaningful Federal Milk Market Order reform is essential for New York’s dairy farms to help ensure they receive a fair price for their milk. Farm Bureau has long been advocating for federal order changes and created a special working group made up of farmers and industry leaders to help identify areas for the key change. We thank Representatives Langworthy and Morelle for introducing the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act, which will modernize the federal milk marketing order system to more equitably support our farms and food supply,” said David Fisher, New York Farm Bureau President and dairy farmer.

Additional original cosponsors include Congressman Brandon Williams (NY-22), Congressman Trent Kelly (MS-01), Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05), Congresswoman Mary E. Miller (IL-15), Congressman Dan Meuser (PA-09), Congressman Chris Stewart (UT-02), and Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-01).