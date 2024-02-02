Tenney introduces resolution condemning Gov. Hochuls school budget cuts

Press Release:

Claudia Tenney

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) today joined Congressman Marc Molinaro (NY-19) and New York’s Republican Congressional Delegation in introducing a Congressional Resolution condemning New York Governor Kathy Hochul for defunding schools across New York State and prioritizing increased funding for migrants.

The Governor’s budget reduces funding for hundreds of schools across New York State while providing $2.4 billion to provide undocumented immigrants with legal assistance, housing, transportation, healthcare, and jobs. If Governor Hochul’s cuts to schools go through, schools could be forced to make up the difference by shuttering special education and disability services, cutting mental health resources, and more.

"Once again, Governor Kathy Hochul and Albany Democrats are putting illegal migrants and their progressive agenda ahead of New York’s children," said Congresswoman Tenney. "Hochul's misguided decision to cut critical funding from taxpayer-funded schools threatens students' learning, especially as they continue to recover from COVID-related learning loss and their access to valuable disability services and mental health resources. I stand with my New York Republican colleagues in demanding that she reevaluate her priorities and support our children over illegal migrants!"

"Governor Hochul is prioritizing undocumented immigrants over our children's education," said Congressman Molinaro. "Cutting funding for schools will inevitably jeopardize crucial disability services and mental health resources. We cannot let extreme left immigration policies ruin our children’s future. Governor Hochul: reverse course.”

"This self-inflicted New York City migrant crisis shouldn't be paid for on the backs of our children," said Congressman Garbarino. "Our children must come first. The needs of New Yorkers must be placed before those of illegal immigrants. I urge the Governor to change course and do what’s right for our kids and our state.”

“New York Democrats’ sanctuary policy that’s turning hotels, schools, federal parks, and senior living facilities into encampments for unvetted migrants from all over the world is unfair to surrounding communities and the taxpayers who are being forced to foot the bill," said Congresswoman Malliotakis. "Because of State and national Democrats’ reckless policies, the Governor is now slashing hundreds of millions of dollars from schools across the state, including over $130,000 from New York City. This crisis is unsustainable and unsafe for everyone involved, and the fact that our Mayor and Governor are cutting services from citizens to continue funding free giveaways to illegal immigrants is insane. Our children deserve better.”

“Governor Hochul’s misplaced priorities have placed the interests of migrants over Empire State students by slashing education funding while dedicating billions to those who crossed through our porous borders," said Congressman D’Esposito. "I am calling on Governor Hochul to immediately reverse course and stop punishing New York students for Joe Biden’s disastrous migrant crisis.”

“A politician’s budget proposal is indicative of that politician's values and it is clear from her budget that Governor Hochul values migrants over our kids," said Congressman LaLota. "As the husband of a teacher, father of three young girls, and a New York taxpayer, I’m appalled by the Governor’s heartlessness. Her decision to hurt our kids, especially in counties that voted against her, is Cuomo-esque bullying. The Governor is yet again putting politics before people and every New Yorker should be vocal against Hochul.”