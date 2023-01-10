Tenney lauds new rules package approved by House members

Press release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) today issued the following statement after the Rules package for the 118th Congress passed the House by a vote of 220-213.

“This rules package is the first critical step in making good on our commitment to America. It rolls back the authoritarian policies of Nancy Pelosi and returns power back to the people, where it belongs. The provisions in this rules package will ensure a more transparent, accountable, and effective government.

“All legislation should be read and adequately understood before being considered, which is why House rules now require a mandatory 72-hour review period before a bill is voted on. The rules package ends proxy voting, requiring all members of Congress to show up for work just like the American people do each day.

“Importantly, the rules package also re-establishes a super majority vote for any tax increase. After years of the Democrats’ inflation-fueling tax and spend agenda, this change will return fiscal sanity to Congress. I was honored to support this rules package and am eager to get to work on behalf of the American People.”