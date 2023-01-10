Tenney lauds new rules package approved by House members
Press release:
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) today issued the following statement after the Rules package for the 118th Congress passed the House by a vote of 220-213.
“This rules package is the first critical step in making good on our commitment to America. It rolls back the authoritarian policies of Nancy Pelosi and returns power back to the people, where it belongs. The provisions in this rules package will ensure a more transparent, accountable, and effective government.
“All legislation should be read and adequately understood before being considered, which is why House rules now require a mandatory 72-hour review period before a bill is voted on. The rules package ends proxy voting, requiring all members of Congress to show up for work just like the American people do each day.
“Importantly, the rules package also re-establishes a super majority vote for any tax increase. After years of the Democrats’ inflation-fueling tax and spend agenda, this change will return fiscal sanity to Congress. I was honored to support this rules package and am eager to get to work on behalf of the American People.”
- Some of the best provisions in the Rules package:
- Eliminates proxy voting;
- Requires in-person committee hearings and markups;
- Creates a more open and accessible amendment process so the voices and views of Members can be heard;
- Enacts a CUTGO rule to ensure there will be spending cuts to offset any increase in mandatory spending;
- Requires a supermajority vote for any tax increase
- Prohibits including instructions to raise the debt limit in a House budget resolution, budget reconciliation instructions, or a Budget Resolution Committee Report; and
- Includes a single subject requirement to ensure legislation is narrowly focused on the issue at hand.
