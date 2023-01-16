Tenney supports bill aimed at addressing New York's bail reform law

Press release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) today joined the entire New York Republican delegation in introducing the Stop Enabling Repeat Violence and Endangering (SERVE) Our Communities Act.

Since taking effect in 2020, New York State’s bail reform has eliminated cash bail and expanded pre-trial release for a variety of misdemeanor and felony charges, creating a revolving door that keeps criminals on our streets.

This bill provides an incentive for states like New York to adopt policies that hold repeat offenders accountable and bolster public safety. Specifically, the SERVE Our Communities Act would authorize $10 million in anti-recidivism grant funding from the Department of Justice for states that have laws directing courts to consider dangerousness when determining bail or pretrial release. To receive grant money, states with these laws must also take steps to hire and retain law enforcement or administer a public awareness campaign that combats anti-police sentiment and improves community-police relations.

“New York’s radical left cashless bail reform has been a disaster. The SERVE Act works to hold repeat offenders accountable and support our brave men and women who risk their lives to ensure our communities are safe. We must end the continuous cycle of ‘defund the police’ and ‘catch and release’ policies. I’m honored to join my fellow New York Republicans in reintroducing this vital piece of legislation and look forward to real improvement in our justice system,” Congresswoman Claudia Tenney said.

Tenney was joined by Representatives Elise Stefanik (NY-21), Andrew Garbarino (NY-02), Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11), Nicholas LaLota (NY-01), George Santos (NY-03), Anthony D’Esposito (NY-04), Mike Lawler (NY-17), Marc Molinaro (NY-19), Brandon Williams (NY-22), and Nick Langworthy (NY-23) in introducing this bill.