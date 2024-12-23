Tenney votes for short-term funding bill to keep government open through March

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) voted in favor of a short term funding bill to keep the federal government open through March 14, 2025.

H.R. 10545 - Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act of 2025 passed the House by a vote of 366-34 with one present.

“In November, the American people overwhelmingly rejected the Biden administration and Senate Democrats' reckless spending, which wastes taxpayer dollars on Green New Deal pet projects, cripples our economy, and raises the national debt,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “In November, voters made it clear that they are fed up with the way Washington is currently run and issued a mandate for Republicans to deliver a fiscally responsible budget that cuts outrageous spending and reins in Washington’s bloated bureaucracy.”

"Passing a short-term Continuing Resolution is essential to avoid a shutdown under the Biden administration and ensures that we can enact our America First agenda in the new year. With Republicans set to have a majority in Congress and President Trump set to return to the White House in 2025, we will have the opportunity to implement the fiscally conservative, America First priorities that voters demanded. In the meantime, a Continuing Resolution was necessary. While this process was difficult, I am relieved we reached an agreement to prevent a shutdown and were able to secure critical funding. Thank you to President Trump, Speaker Johnson and our great leadership team for their extraordinary efforts."

“This legislation provides $10 billion in economic assistance to farmers struggling with crop loss, government overregulation, and external market forces, while also extending current farm bill programs through September 30, 2025. Additionally, a shutdown would severely impact military families in our district, cripple our defense industrial base, and hinder Customs and Border Protection Agents working to secure our border. During a shutdown, servicemembers risking their lives for our freedoms and border agents responding to an unprecedented crisis would go unpaid. Even worse, a shutdown while the Biden administration controls all the federal agencies would have surrendered complete control to un-elected staff due to the complete absence of leadership by President Biden."

“House Republicans have already begun working on implementing policies necessary to usher in a new era of leadership. We are committed to growing our economy, reducing inflation by reducing taxes, cutting wasteful spending, securing our borders, and unleashing American energy dominance. House Republicans are dedicated to delivering a more efficient, transparent and accountable government that returns the Constitutional power back to the American people."