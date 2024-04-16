Tenney votes to reform intelligence and secure America

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) today voted in favor of the Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act, the largest intelligence reform package since FISA’s creation in 1978. This legislation prevents the FBI from targeting Americans, increases transparency and accountability in our intelligence community, and strengthens our national security.

H.R. 7888, passed the House by a vote of 273-147.

“At a time when our adversaries are ramping up their intelligence and military capabilities and seeking to orchestrate attacks on our homeland, we must ensure that our intelligence community has the capabilities to swiftly counteract and prevent terrorist attacks,” said Congresswoman Tenney.

“Section 702, which applies only to foreigners outside the United States, is the most critical tool to keeping America safe, whether it is countering Cyber Attacks, hindering the flow of deadly fentanyl into our country, or averting threats from China, Iran, and foreign terrorist organizations. Our Republican Majority is committed to preventing another Russia Hoax FISA disaster and ensuring that FISA can no longer be abused to target Americans and political adversaries. The abuses by the FBI have been outrageous and unlawful. I support Representative Mike Garcia’s condemnation of FBI Director Wray for failing to uphold the law and holding those who violated our laws accountable. This legislation provides 56 reforms to current law, including reducing the number of FBI agents who can perform Section 702 searches by 90 percent, and enhances criminal penalties for those who violate FISA, leak FISA applications, or lie to the FISA Court. Importantly, this bill also prohibits vague “abouts” searches that make broad sweeping searches of data.”

“This bill does not include a dangerous proposal that would have granted Fourth Amendment rights to foreign nationals by requiring a warrant to search foreign surveillance data already lawfully collected by our national security agencies. Under existing law, national security agencies already require a warrant to collect data and take any action against U.S. citizens. This amendment would hamper important law enforcement efforts to protect Americans and would further the radical Defund and Demoralize the Police movement that has been codified by New York’s Greenlight and Bail Reform laws. Approximately 90 percent of individuals on the terror watch list have crossed our Northern Border illegally, leaving New York particularly vulnerable to terror threats. Section 702 is a critical tool for law enforcement to protect New Yorkers and all Americans. By not reauthorizing a substantially reformed Section 702, we would have allowed our foreign adversaries to plan terrorist attacks without our knowledge. This would give our enemies the ability to undermine our freedoms and orchestrate attacks on our soil. As a Constitutional lawyer, I remain dedicated to protecting our civil liberties and privacy while defending our national security. This bill furthers the reforms to Section 702, which was made by and supported by President Trump in 2017, and I was honored to support its passage.”