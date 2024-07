10th Annual Batavia Kiwanis Independence Day 5k Photo by Steve Ognibene

More than 150 runners and walkers participated in the annual Batavia Kiwanis Independence Day 5K at Centennial Park in Batavia.

The top male winner was Justin Vrooman from Batavia with a time of 17:05. The top female winner was Becca Galanti from Alden with a time of 23:44.

To view all results, click here.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Justin Vrooman from Batavia was the overall winner of the race with a time of 17:05 Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Winners pictured who came in first and second in each age catagory for men and women. Photo by Steve Ognibene