The National Anthem was sung by Amanda Werner.

Photo by Nick Serrata

On Saturday, area veterans gathered at the WNY National Veterans Cemetary in Pembroke to remember those who have served their country and have passed.

This was the third consecutive year for the Memorial Day weekend event.

For details on Monday's Memorial Day events, click here.

Photo by Nick Serrata

Rev. Robert Elkins lead the Invocation.

Photo by Nick Serrata

Orleans County Honor Guard provides a salute.

Photo by Nick Serrata

Audience participates in Pledge of Allegiance.

Photo by Nick Serrata.

Photo by Nick Serrata.