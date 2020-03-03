Charges filed in Spectrum truck case

Daniel Lewis

Daniel Jon Lewis, already a suspect in several crimes in January -- a period it was out of jail while awaiting sentencing on a prior conviction -- has been charged in a Jan. 25 incident involving a police chase of a Spectrum work truck.

Lewis is charged with six counts of criminal mischief 2nd, one count of criminal mischief 4th, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving on a sidewalk, three counts of insufficient turn signal, and two counts of failure to stop for a stop sign.

Police say the Spectrum truck was stolen, perhaps by Lewis, from a residence outside the City of Batavia. After the truck was reported missing, a Batavia police officer spotted it on Washington Avenue. Lewis is accused of fleeing when the officer attempted a traffic stop. He allegedly drove to the end of Charles Street and then took the vehicle through multiple backyards of residences on Oak Street in an attempt to evade police. Lewis is accused of knocking down several fences, striking three parked cars, and a house. The incident reportedly caused more than $25,000 in damage.

Lewis then reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Lewis was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with a Jan. 1 robbery on Bank Street and is currently being held without bail on that charge.

On Dec. 6, he entered a guilty plea on a possession of stolen property charge stemming from an incident in May where he was found sleeping in a vehicle in Pavilion along with another person that contained stolen property.

There was a misunderstanding of the new bail reform rules that were about to take effect in New York during that hearing. It's unclear if Lewis might have won release from custody while awaiting sentencing without that misunderstanding but the assumption that Lewis would be eligible for release on Jan. 1 under terms of bail reform did factor into Judge Charles Zambito's decision to release Lewis under supervision of Genesee Justice.

