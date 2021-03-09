Pavilion dominates Red Creek 68-44 to advance in Class C2

Video Sponsor

Pavilion advanced in the Class C2 Section V tournament Monday with a convincing win over Red Creek, 68-44.

Lauren Kingsley scored 16 points, Karlee Zinkievich, 14, Shea Amberger, 13, Emily Kingsley, 12, Paige Landers, 8, and Kodi Beehler, five. Lauren Kingsley completed a double-double with 10 rebounds and Zinkievich notched one with 13 assists. Kingsley also had five blocks. Zinkievich had four steals.

Or Red Creek, Isabella Wilbur scored 14 points and Mady Sanzotta scored 12.

Tomorrow at 7 p.m., Pavilion plays Bolivar-Richburg in the semifinal game at home. Pavilion is the #1 seed in the bracket at 11-0 and Boliver is the #4 seed at 8-2.

In other girls games:

Alexander beat Marcus Whitman 40-35 (coverage)

Oakfield-Alabama lost to York 52-47 (coverage)

Tonight's games:

Romulus at Elba, 5:30 p.m.

Alfred at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Olympia at Batavia, 6 p.m.

In boys basketball:

Notre Dame beat Jasper 43-39

Batavia beat NE Douglas 56-38 (coverage)

WOIS beat Le Roy 60-56

Tonight's games: