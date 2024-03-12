Photo: Patrol vehicle parked at Sheriff's Office in honor of Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello

Previously:
- Sheriff's Office sergeant dies in the line of duty while trying to make arrest at Batavia Downs
- Batavia man charged with manslaughter in death of Sheriff's Office sergeant during confrontation at Batavia Downs
- Court documents say Elmore used chains to beat officer, placed him in a chokehold
- Funeral services announced for Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello
- DA explains status of criminal charges against man allegedly involved in death of Sheriff's sergeant
- Clarification and Correction: 'thick piece of jewelry' allegedly used in attack on officer
- Man accused in death of Sheriff's sergeant tells friends and family, 'my life over'