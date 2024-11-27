Staying the course, with 'a tremendous amount of volunteer support,' for a Jan. 2 YMCA opening

GLOW YMCA Project Co-Chairman John Riter, left, and Chief Executive Officer Rob Walker show off the new facility that's "98% complete" and ready for a Jan. 2 opening in downtown Batavia.

Photo by Howard Owens

One obvious difference between the old YMCA and the new one, besides the larger size and newness of everything, are the windows, sunlight and open-air feel of the place that’s ready to open on Jan. 2 of the New Year.

Certainly, freshly carpeted floors and painted walls make an instant impression, however, for anyone that’s been in the former downstairs YM workout room, this experience lifts you out of the basement into a modernized, upscale version of an exercise, childcare and wellness facility in downtown Batavia.

Because he’s had to make routine check-in calls for updates to meet some funding obligations, GLOW YMCA Chief Executive Officer Rob Walker has been keeping pretty precise tabs on construction progress and keeping to the $23.5 million budget even though costs have only continued to increase with time.

“It's very true, and we've been very diligent. We put in healthy contingencies in our budget, both design and construction, and we've used most of that up, but like I said, we're 98% complete. We have the ability to cover anything beyond that as well, but we hope not to have to be in that position. And I will add, we didn't cut anything. We stayed the course on spaces from the beginning. You know, there was talk of different things, cut this, cut that, and we didn't do that. This is only the one shot at this,” Walker said Tuesday during an exclusive tour with The Batavian. “The meat and bones of the building are done. Construction started two and a half to three years ago. It’s the community’s YMCA, and the community got behind it by raising $18 million, and I want to thank project co-chairs John Riter, and his wife Liz, and Paul Battaglia and his wife Mary, and all of the community volunteers.”

Riter added that, not only did they not cut anything but “we even enhanced some of the equipment,” including an EGYM, a customized strength training circuit.

“I don’t know if that was originally part of the plan. After visiting some of the others, particularly in Canandaigua, they were like, you really need to do this, this is the state-of-the-art technology, and their members love it,” Riter said. So Rob and (Executive Director of the Genesee County branch) Josh Bender decided they were going to up the game and buy this.”

They also expanded the swimming pool from five lanes in the original design to six, which would have saved the total bill about $200,000, “but to go from six to a building that’s gonna serve three times more members and participants at least down to five made no sense,” Walker said.

Speaking of no sense, there’s been online chatter about all of those windows along Main Street and concern about snowplows casting stones and debris and such. The building is no closer to the street than those on the other side of Main Street, Riter said, and windows aren’t getting broken over there. The city’s Planning & Development Committee reviewed and approved the plan, so everyone seems good with the building set-up, he and Walker said.

The entrance level has a large youth development wing for preschool, school age childcare and day camp summer programs, which accommodate up to 60 kids. Specially built split-door bathrooms and an interactive central floor to encourage activities, plus cubby holes and an adjacent outdoor playground, are just down the hall from the Adventure Room, which will feature a treehouse-themed play area with wall-to-wall windows so that parents can easily sneak a peek at their child while using the facility from the first or second floor as well.

In addition to the collegiate-sized basketball court, members will see the memorial dedication to Jordyn Augello, who died Jan. 9, 2017 and enjoyed playing the sport, on the floor at the gym entrance. There will also be three courts for the fast-growing game of pickle ball.

A six-lane, $2 million pool glistens in the sunshine of large clear windows on top of frosted windows to provide privacy for swimmers. There’s a wheelchair ramp that goes right into the pool, a bench to offer a place to sit and rest toward the children’s and senior’s area, and colorful splash pad with flowers and other water accessories.

A men’s and women’s locker room each is supplemented with a universal, shared locker room for family use, Walker said. There will also be an intergenerational room, designed for seniors during the day to socialize and teens in the evening or after school.

"There's one in that box right now that'll get mounted to the wall,” Walker said, pointing to a large packed cardboard box in an open room. “So the idea is that we have kids moving and not just playing like this. They have to move to play the game. And we'll have another game over there. These are very expensive toys, but they're pretty cool. So we'll be able to flip it again, seniors during day, teens at night, and seniors can do that too, if they want to.”

He then walked across the hall to “Batavia’s Living Room,” featuring a television, small fireplace, space for using devices and just to hang out with one another and relax, he said: “Members love to socialize.”

The stairs were roped off due to last minute touches, so a quick elevator ride up to second floor opened up to the walking track that winds around the upper floor for 1/10th of a mile per trip. The track passes a large cardio and weight room, filled with brand new “state-of-the-art” treadmills, spin bikes, ellipticals, steppers, and free weights, kettlebells and balls. The view is Main Street, and once the old YM is torn down this coming spring, members will be able to see a westward sunset.

“When the Y comes down, the view west is going to be beautiful,” Riter said.

One of two exercise studios displays polished blond wood floors and floor to ceiling mirrors; a teaching kitchen (to be shared with Healthy Living) can be broken out into three sections and be used to help families, including YM’s campers and preschoolers, learn how to cook healthy meals and eat better, and serve as a multi-purpose room for trainings, meetings, Zumba and other events.

On the other side of a wall is a station of 11 EGYM machines, considered to be on the cutting edge of fitness technology, Walker said. The machines provide a personalized, motivational and interactive strength workout, the brand’s website states. There’s also a set of Precor selectorized machines. Those are considered gold, while EGYM is the Cadillac of machines, he said.

“Seniors and women love these things,” he said. “It’s nice to be state-of-the-art for once.”

Unlike the current configuration for parking, which relegates most members to across the street, this new facility has allotted 250 spaces right behind the new building, Walker said. He and Riter credited contractor R.P. Oak Hill of Buffalo for “very thoughtful planning” and having no unnecessary delays, which allowed for keeping on schedule for the project.

Still, there were a few “unforeseen conditions” the contractor had to deal with, including oil tanks discovered in the ground from a 1900s auto dealership, a powerline found underground that had to be moved, and a tunnel that connected the former Cary Hall to St. Jerome Hospital to provide a route for nurses in training to walk back and forth.

A larger facility — 58,000 square feet — will mean more staff, and Walker said this YM is looking to add at least 50 additional positions. They are listed, along with member rates and additional information, on the website.

Walker emphasized that no one is turned away from YMCA due to the inability to pay. So if the fee is not within someone’s budget, YMCA has financial aid to help offset those costs, “which makes us a charity, which is why we work here,” he said. From starting out as “a young camp counselor” to now, 38 years later, Walker is still passionate about this organization.

“It's been a rewarding experience building this facility, serving the community in so many different and new ways, and it happened with a tremendous amount of volunteer support and thoughtful processes,” Walker said. “The YMCA is very grateful for the partnership with Rochester Regional Health UMMC. We look forward to collaborating on a lot of programs together, moving healthy programs forward.”

He also wants to thank Senior Director of Associate Advancement Rachel Hillman, Genesee County branch Executive Director Josh Bender, Greg Watson, chief financial officer for GLOW YMCA, Tina Curtis, Finance/HR consultant, Dave Ciurzynski, owners rep, and Five Star Bank.



The Adventure Room

Intergenerational Room

Batavia's Living Room

Teaching Kitchen/Multi-purpose Room

EGYM machine