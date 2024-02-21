Oakfield Girls defeat Geneseo 67-53 in sectional home opener

Caitlin Ryan going to the hoop, Ryan scored 20 points in the Hornets win. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Oakfield-Alabama, coming in as the #3 seed, beat #14 seed Geneseo to open Class C1 sectional play on Tuesday 67-53.

Ryan Caitlin scored 20 points to lead the Hornets. Alea Groff scored 19, and Jess Sosnowski scored nine.

The Hornets jumped to a 22-11 lead in the first quarter and led at the half 38-22. Then Geneseo pulled to within five points in the third quarter but O-A held tight in the final quarter for the win.

O-A takes on Lyons at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Also in Girls Basketball on Tuesday:

In Boys Basketball: Batavia lost to Geneva 55-40. Casey Mazur scored 13 points, and Carter Mullen scored nine points.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Piper Hyde looking to score. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Alexa Clark shooting from the paint. photo by Steve Ognibene

Jess Gosnowski making a play around a Geneseo defender. Photo by Steve Ognibene