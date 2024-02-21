Oakfield Girls defeat Geneseo 67-53 in sectional home opener

Oakfield-Alabama, coming in as the #3 seed, beat #14 seed Geneseo to open Class C1 sectional play on Tuesday 67-53.
Ryan Caitlin scored 20 points to lead the Hornets. Alea Groff scored 19, and Jess Sosnowski scored nine.
The Hornets jumped to a 22-11 lead in the first quarter and led at the half 38-22. Then Geneseo pulled to within five points in the third quarter but O-A held tight in the final quarter for the win.
O-A takes on Lyons at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Also in Girls Basketball on Tuesday:
- Notre Dame gets first-round win over Lyndonville in Girls Basketball
- Elba gets first-round win, Reilly tops 1K career points
- Alexander picks up first-round win in Girls Basketball
- Pembroke beat Red Creek, 56-40. Seneca Calderon scored 15 points and had five rebounds. Elle Peterson scored 11 points. Peyton Liss and Reagan Schneider each scored eight points.
- Byron-Bergen beat Holley 50-27
- Pavilion beat South Seneca 51-47
In Boys Basketball: Batavia lost to Geneva 55-40. Casey Mazur scored 13 points, and Carter Mullen scored nine points.
