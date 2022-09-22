Woman facing charges after dog ingested narcotics says 'real case' will come out

It was a short court appearance today for Cassandra Elmore, a Batavia woman facing three counts of injuring an animal in a case involving a dog that overdosed on narcotics.

Following an attorney conference, City Court Judge Thomas Burns announced that there were issues to be resolved in the case that needed to be placed on paper. He ordered Elmore, who is out of jail on bail after being arrested following a previous failure to appear in court, to return to City Court at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20.

Burns said he will hear motions in the case at that time.

Outside of court, Elmore volunteered to a reporter, "It will be interesting when you get the real case. You will be embarrassed."

The 30-year-old Elmore was first arrested in July after she had taken her French Bulldog, Oddey, to veterinarians for emergency treatment. In each case, the veterinarians determined Oddey had overdosed on narcotics. Twice the veterinarians said they suspected Oddey had ingested cocaine. On one occasion, Elmore reportedly said Oddey had found white powder on the kitchen floor of her residences, then on River Street.

Since that arrest, Elmore has also been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, obstruction of governmental administration, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd.

Twice since her arrest in July, Elmore failed to make her scheduled appearance in City Court. Once somebody called the court and said Elmore was in the hospital. The second time, somebody who identified himself as an attorney from Pennsylvania indicated he was representing her.

Assistant Public Defender Jamie Welch is representing Elmore.

While Elmore remains free on bail as her legal case continues through the judicial process, Oddey remains confined at the Genesee County Animal Shelter.

Top photo: Outside of court, Cassandra Elmore poses for the camera as she walks out of the Courts Facility with her mother. Inside of court, during her proceeding, she blew a kiss at a reporter in the courtroom. Photo by Howard Owens.

