Owner in dog OD case willing to discuss future of her dog while criminal case is pending

The future of Oddey, the French bulldog that reportedly overdosed on narcotics three times in May and June, may soon be resolved while the criminal case against Oddey's owner, Cassandra Elmore, will likely remain pending for some time.

Elmore appeared in City Court today with her public defender Jamie Welch.

Welch indicated he needs more time to file motions in light of new evidence (he didn't specify what the evidence is), new discovery turned over by the District Attorney's Office (again, not specified), and his recent receipt of lab reports (he didn't indicate what the lab results reveal).

He indicated the charges of injuring an animal under New York's Ag and Markets Law are more complicated than typical penal statutes and required more research.

Judge Thomas Burns agreed it is a complicated case and give Welch until Nov. 25 to file his motions and Assistant District Attorney Jenna Bauer until Dec. 8 to file her answering papers. He set a hearing date on motions for Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

If that's all there were to the case, Oddey would be guaranteed at least two more months of confinement at the Genesee County Animal Shelter but after the motion dates were set, Welch said there was more thing to discuss.

His client, he said, was willing to meet with representatives of the "animal rights" group following the case -- he meant Volunteers for Animals. He said didn't know if there were any respresntives in court today -- there were -- but invited them to stop by Public Defender's Office and pick up a copy of his card so they could discuss the future of Oddey.

Burns said it was wonderful news that there are options for Oddey.

"Options are good," he said.

Bauer said, "I believe that's the top concern of everybody here." She suggested that if an agreement could be reached regarding Oddey, a status appearance date be set so the issue could be resolved sooner than two months from now.

After meeting with the attorneys at the bench, Burns said the case will remain on the calendar for Dec. 15 but if an agreement is reached before then, the case can be recalled and the Oddey matter could be resolved in that appearance.

The case was then adjourned.

