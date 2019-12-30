December 30, 2019 - 6:27pm
The Batavian's most read stories of 2019
posted by Howard B. Owens in top posts, news, thebatavian.
Here are The Batavian's most-viewed stories for 2019:
- Search and rescue team deployed to find missing man in Indian Falls, by Billie Owens
- Tying balloons to deer carcasses is apparently a thing
- The time is near, Genesee County resident, when your house will be on fire and there's nobody available to respond
- Missing man Mark Dibble is found alive in Basom, by Billie Owens
- Batavia man killed while trying to assist woman being attacked on Ross Street
- Michelle G. Buckenmeyer, Obituary
- Home-invasion robbery suspect shot by homeowner in Stafford
- Mother and adult son killed in crash on snow-covered Route 98 in Elba
- Man who allegedly ran over his ex-wife with his truck could be in Batavia area, reward offered
- Hawley is asking residents statewide if they'd prefer 'Two New Yorks', Press Release
There were 1,217,743 visitors to The Batavian in 2019, a new site record.