December 31, 2018 - 3:22pm
The Batavian: 2018 in review in photos and top stories
posted by Howard B. Owens in thebatavian, top posts, news.
Most viewed stories of 2018:
- Tying balloons to deer carcasses is apparently a thing
- The DiSalvos' Christmas lights are back this year after 2017 hiatus, by Billie Owens
- UPDATE: Suspect in Thruway standoff taken into custody, by Billie Owens
- The bar formerly known as Billy Goats will close its doors for the last time Tuesday night
- Fully involved structure fire at Stumblin' Inn, Elba
- Apparent accidental self-inflicted fatal shooting under investigation
- Group of Alexander parents express frustration at how school district is handling discipline, student safety
- Four-foot alligator found in vacant building on Lehigh Avenue
- Man shot and killed after pointing handgun at deputy outside Log Cabin Restaurant
- Man in custody after domestic incident on Washington Avenue, suspected of setting house fire, by Billie Owens
Here are the 10 stories I wrote during 2018 that I like the best:
- Five school districts in Genesee County restrict speech for board members
- BPD officer who shot robber in 1977 says 'don't let others second guess you'
- The Batavian tours the Buffalo Detention Facility
- Muckdogs hire minor league groundskeeper with major league dreams
- In 2018, Muckdogs fans have watched perhaps the most intriguing player in the NYPL
- Batavia undone by key injury and great opposing QB in state championship game
- Collins says he's innocent and he may have narrow path to beat insider trading case
- Driver accused in fatal hit-and-run reportedly tried to talk deputy into letting her go during earlier DWI stop
- Adoption of 'Norms' at Alexander Board of Education retreat may have violated state's Open Meetings Law
- In effort to fight burglaries, County reviewing new regulation scheme for businesses that sell used merchandise
From all of us at The Batavian, Happy New Year. Thank you, readers and sponsors, for your support of our effort to provide news coverage of our community. Billie and I are grateful for the opportunity and pleasure of living here and being able to do what we love, which is local community news.
