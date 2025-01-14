Taking a brief look at 2024 and a glimpse at the promise of the New Year

As 2025 has run in the front door, it’s worth taking a look at where last year went and what’s happened throughout Genesee County in the world of business, people, construction projects and events during 2024 and that are continuing into this New Year.

The Spa at Artemis, a longtime beauty salon, abruptly closed its doors on Downtown Batavia’s Main Street. Still, not long after business owner Kate Willson of Meraki Beauty announced in April that she was going to transform the space as her own, and she opened The Beauty Lounge in July with a fun boutique in front and pampering spa services in the back half. She also accommodated customers that were holding gift certificates from the prior beauty salon by honoring them at a discount.

File Photo of the opening of Healthy Living Center and GLOW YMCA in downtown Batavia.

Photo by Howard Owens

Across the street, GLOW YMCA kept its doors open while an entirely new construction project went upward alongside it, creating a wall of windows along Main Street and a Healthy Living Center that merged Rochester Regional Health United Memorial Medical Center and YMCA programs into two floors of wellness. Healthy Living opened toward the end of December, and the YMCA opened for physical fitness and child care services on Jan. 2.

File Photo of Assistant City Manager Erik Fix at one of the new entrances at Batavia City Centre.

Photo by Howard Owens

Over at Batavia City Centre, yet more construction has taken hold of the former mall, removing the concourse stage and old silo-type entrances and putting in more contemporary-looking entryways with more windows and light. Another new business opened at the Centre, Renee Marie Aesthetics and Wellness, and more are to follow with the purchase of properties by Tyler Crawford, with plans for an indoor golf facility, and Guillermo Leon, with plans for Euphoria bar and lounge.

Buckets have been removed, except for portions of Main Street 56 Theater, which has been in the throes of negotiations with the city over back rent owed from 2021, when the theater fell behind due to pandemic shutdowns and the inability to open and draw any revenue. Batavia Players members Patrick Burk and Jo Coburn have said that the backstage green room has had issues with leaking water, and the Players hope the situation can be worked out as they are trying to work out a payment plan.

As the New Year was about to begin, City Manager Rachael Tabelski issued a statement that the city is considering the Players a “holdover tenant,” and they plan to have further talks about the situation.

File Photo of Bonnie Woodward and Karie Credi in front of the future Shush Wine Bar on Jackson Street in downtown Batavia.

Photo by Joanne Beck

Down on Jackson Street, a new Shush Wine Bar — the unofficial name for now — is to open in early 2025 at the former Gilliana’s Restaurant, across the street from where Save-A-Lot closed its doors, leaving a gap for a downtown grocery store and a sign with the words “Stay Tuned” in the glass doors as a tease that something may be coming in the future. A call to Victor Gautieri, property owner and landlord to the former grocery tenant, for comment did not get a response.

At the corner of Jackson and Main streets, the House of Bounce reopened after moving from the east side on Harvester Avenue, filling two floors of a void left by the Next Level Fitness when it closed in 2019 after 10 years.

As for Harvester Avenue, it also lost Pub Coffee Hub, which closed after four years, and Xavmen Ramen and Linda Borinqueña, two short-lived takeouts inside of Crapshoot Kitchen Commissary, which has also closed.

With goals to improve the east side business climate, revitalize a deteriorating Harvester Center in need of rehab and renovation and increase the city’s tax base, Tabelski recommended — and City Council agreed to — a Restore NY grant application for up to $1 million.

“The Harvester Campus project qualifies for Restore NY funding for an extensive demolition project,” Tabelski said in a memo to council. “The owners of the Harvester Campus are looking to strategically demolish six buildings at the campus and commit to redeveloping the remaining buildings into a multi-use campus similar to Larkinville in Buffalo.

File Photo of Matt Hlushak and his children at CleanHit Services at Harvester Center.

Photo by Joanne Beck

Meanwhile, a couple of new businesses, including CleanHit Services and Synapse Artistry Tattoo, have moved into the Harvester Center.

Continuing east, Tim Call sold his longtime Empire Tractor business in Stafford, but is remaining involved as an employee, which was welcome news for customers. James Pontillo faced some contention with the Stafford Town Board over an unresolved Odd Fellows Hall.

Back in downtown Batavia, Derek Geib bought and opened up O’Lacy’s in a similar Irish pub fashion, Audrey’s Bakery opened inside of GO ART! on East Main Street, and projects have begun at the former Batavia Showtime Theater — to turn it into a vampy live performance venue — and at the nicknamed Carr’s Reborn site at Main and Jackson streets, turning the former grand department store into market-rate apartments.

A $120 million planned expansion project that was to create 48 new jobs and boost the economy was quashed in March after each the town and city of Batavia had a scuffle over their wastewater agreement and the city’s contention that the town repeatedly violated its contracted wastewater capacity limit.

By September, both municipalities drafted a new wastewater agreement, and it was believed that HP Hood would be able to proceed with its project; however, a Hood official set the record straight by stating that the project was not going to happen in Batavia due to the delay, and it would be moving that particular project elsewhere.

Oxbo International, one of Genesee County's most successful industrial manufacturers founded in Byron 50 years ago, announced a plan for a new 195,000-square-foot facility in Bergen. The new factory was to replace the existing plant at 7275 Byron Road, Byron.

The new location is part of the GCEDC-created industrial park, Apple Tree Acres, which already includes Liberty Pumps, Craft Cannery), All Season Party Tent Rentals, GE Renewable Energy, Insurance Auto Auctions, and Leonard Bus Sales.

Mark Sen. Chuck Schumer’s words, he promised in August 2024 that a year from then, there would be “hundreds" of local workers employed at the Edwards Vacuum factory that was celebrated at the time.

“What makes us so happy about this project is J-O-B-S," said Sen. Charles Schumer at the groundbreaking for Edwards Vacuum in the town of Alabama. "Jobs, right here. In just over a year, hundreds of local workers will be employed at this factory behind me, where they will build some of the most sophisticated, cutting-edge equipment for the semiconductor industry, not just in New York and not just in America, but in the world. This will be one of the world-class plants right here in Genesee County."

The clock has begun ticking.

As for the promises of Plug Power, that project has apparently been stalled locally.

Heatmap, a news organization that tracks alternative energy companies, reported last year that the STAMP site is not included in Plug Power's loan application with the Department of Energy.

Plug Power has preliminary approval for a $1.6 billion loan from the DOE to help it build more fuel plants. The company is aiming to become the nation's first vertically integrated green hydrogen producer, providing customers with fuel, products, and support.

Chris Suozzi, VP for business and workforce development at the Genesee County Economic Development Center, reportedly told a Washington, D.C.-based commercial real estate firm that Plug Power's STAMP project is on hold.

Asked to authenticate the quote, Suozzi said, "No comment."

According to Heatmap, Suozzi spoke to PRP Real Estate Management. The firm recorded the phone call.

“They’re not ready to go," Suozzi reportedly said. "They’re on pause. We don’t know what’s going to happen with them at this point.”

File Photo of Paul Guglielmo at the podium during expansion announcement.

Photo by Howard Owens.

On the outskirts of the county, eastward toward Bergen, there’s been growth at Appletree with grants awarded and winning a Grow NY competition, enabling Craft Cannery to expand.

The proposed $1.465 million project enables Craft Cannery to expand operations at Apple Tree Acres by adding 4,000 sq. ft. to its existing 5,000 sq. foot facility. The USDA-certified contract manufacturer provides dozens of customers with the capacity to ramp up the production of sauces, dressings, marinades, and other foods, produce small-batch foods, and pilot unique recipes for commercialization.

The expansion was said to create four new full-time jobs and retain six full-time positions. Craft Cannery also won a $500,000 grant at the 2022 Grow-NY Global Food and Agribusiness Competition that supports the expansion that was announced in April.

And westward in Pembroke, all sorts of developments-in-progress have broken out, including at the Thruway travel plaza, the Nexgistics distribution warehouse and an apartment complex.

Who were the most-notables of 2024?

Tom Sanfratello

Claiming the most honorable, by far, goes to the late Tom Sanfratello, a hero who died tragically in the call of duty on March 10 at Batavia Downs. Named Officer of the Year by his own Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Sanfratello has most rightfully been talked about, memorialized and remembered as a great officer, friend, family member and an all-around good person.

Next up, perhaps more controversial, is Byron Brown, the new chief executive officer of Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. at Batavia Downs.

Byron Brown

No wallflower, Brown has been ever-present at meetings and events, announcements and in related news articles since the beginning of his term in October.

The city of Batavia lost a walking encyclopedia of facts when City Historian Larry Barnes died on June 21, 2024.

Larry Barnes

The position wasn’t just a job to Barnes, especially since he wasn’t even paid for most of his time there. He had a genuine passion for research and knowledge about all things Batavia.

The gauntlet was passed from longtime Sheriff William Sheron to Joseph Graff after Sheron announced he was retiring from the post at the end of 2024, and Graff was elected.

Well-known Batavia Pastor Marty Macdonald made the news after he was accused of sexual abuse by his family’s former babysitter, Melissa Hobson, for several years as a young girl. He denied the allegations through an attorney representing him and City Church. He had stepped down as senior pastor two years before the resurfaced allegations but hasn't been involved in church life since August.

Events of Note

A promotional flyer distributed by Savarino Management in 2023.

Although it didn’t shut down in 2024, we would be remiss not to mention the ongoing saga of a sad and stalled Ellicott Station apartment complex sitting lifeless on Ellicott Street as city and county officials remain tight-lipped, offering little to no more comments about the situation.

Having progressed to the point of management notifying people that they were chosen to live there as tenants to ceasing all construction and pulling the rug out from under prospective apartment dwellers, the property now sits idle and vulnerable to the wintry elements.

File Photo by Howard Owens.

The vacant JC Penney building at Batavia City Centre was announced that it will be going up for auction on Jan. 16 after its California owner defaulted on mortgage payments to the bank; city officials unveiled plans to sell the Brisbane Mansion, which currently houses the city police department and a section of the parking lot between the Penney site and Bank Street. Another plan is in the works to market Creek Side near the Tonawanda, but details with FEMA and the flood map need to be worked out first, city officials have said.

There was a groundbreaking for the new downtown city police station, to be built by the end of 2025, and the new Genesee County Jail — a $70 million venture for taxpayers — was celebrated with tours and a ribbon-cutting behind County Building #2 in 2024.

File Photo of Baskin Livestock property after a Nov. 9, 2024 fire.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Considered to be the city’s largest structure fire in recent years, the blaze at Baskin Livstock was reported early on a Saturday morning on Nov. 9, and city firefighters continued to hit hot spots days afterward, Batavia City Fire Chief Josh Graham had said.

The call came in at 7:47 a.m. at 20 Howard St., Batavia, and Batavia patrol officers arrived on scene first and confirmed smoke and flames, which led to an immediate second alarm. When the first fire crew arrived he said, they realized the fire was going to require more resources so a third alarm was called.

It took hours to fight the fire, which as of 2 p.m. that Saturday, wasn't completely extinguished as firefighters worked to extinguish various hot spots. During a City Council meeting the following Monday, firefighters were still checking at the scene to catch any stubborn hot spots that remained.

File Photo of Backhoe Joe's after fire destroyed the building.

Photo by Howard Owens.

No piece of lumber was going unturned at 46 Swan St., Batavia, the former Backhoe Joe's, as fire investigators attempted to determine how a conflagration enveloped the vacant building that Friday afternoon and brought it to the ground.

Both Chief Josh Graham, City Fire, and Capt. Robert Fix, had said at the time that they had no clue how the fire started or why it spread so quickly. The building was a total loss as the property owner had no insurance on it.

An initial caller at about 12:10 p.m. Jan. 12, 2024 reported smoke coming from one of the windows. A few minutes later, Fix was leaving the County Courthouse, where Engine 17 had been dispatched earlier for a medical call, and he saw a tower of smoke to the east and immediately called for a second alarm.