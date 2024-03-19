Recap: Last week's coverage of the passing of Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello

For those who may have missed some of the stories and events, here's a recap of our coverage of news and events related to the death of Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello:
- Sheriff's Office sergeant dies in the line of duty while trying to make arrest at Batavia Downs
- Batavia man charged with manslaughter in death of Sheriff's Office sergeant during confrontation at Batavia Downs
- Court documents say Elmore used chains to beat officer, placed him in a chokehold
- Funeral services announced for Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello
- DA explains status of criminal charges against man allegedly involved in death of Sheriff's sergeant
- Clarification and Correction: 'thick piece of jewelry' allegedly used in attack on officer
- Man accused in death of Sheriff's sergeant tells friends and family, 'my life over'
- Photo: Patrol vehicle parked at Sheriff's Office in honor of Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello
- Law enforcement leaders recall Sanfratello as 'incredible human being' while recounting events that led to his death
- Fundraising campaign set up to assist family of Sgt. Sanfratello
- Genesee County offers moment of silence for sergeant whose 'impact stands as his legacy'
- Hard work, knowledge, dedication, kindness, and Hot Wheels: Sgt. Sanfratello remembered by those who worked with him
- Photos: 'Running for Heroes' at Van Detta in honor of Sgt. Sanfratello
- Photos: Body of Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello carried to Call Arena at GCC, where services will be held
- At Darien Lake, 'Tommy had it under control'
- A full showing of support for Sgt. Sanfratello
- 'Godspeed GS-9': Sgt. Sanfratello honored in service at GCC